Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,901 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $290,000.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 209.30%. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

