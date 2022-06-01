Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $297.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

