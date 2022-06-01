Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Ribbit LEAP has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAP. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.