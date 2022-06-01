Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,305,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 45.2% of Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. owned 0.11% of MercadoLibre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $5,906,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $24.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.96. 7,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,665. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.62 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $990.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,090.18.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

