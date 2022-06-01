Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

