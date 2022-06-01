Reviewing NeoGames (NGMS) and Its Peers

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeoGames to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ rivals have a beta of -0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,313.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 66.72

NeoGames’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoGames and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.40%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 57.06%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

NeoGames beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

