Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 397,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $600.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 179.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

