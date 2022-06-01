Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 625 ($7.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.97) to GBX 550 ($6.96) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.67.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

