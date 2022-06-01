renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $266,099.55

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $266,099.55 and $11.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.70 or 0.01120086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008206 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

