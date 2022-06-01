REE Automotive (REE) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare REE Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REE Automotive Competitors 1070 2624 3032 165 2.33

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 347.92%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 39.13%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REE Automotive Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 -$505.33 million -0.81 REE Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 75.16

REE Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

REE Automotive competitors beat REE Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.