Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,886.66 or 0.99953156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00032457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015752 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

