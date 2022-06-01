Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $7,671.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00224748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.01886619 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00320579 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.