RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.61 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

