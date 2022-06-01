Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

