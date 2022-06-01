Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops One Day Volume of $12,662.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $403,943.75 and approximately $12,662.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.64 or 0.06121106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00215197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.79 or 0.00641136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.52 or 0.00624562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00074882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004553 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

