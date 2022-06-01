Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,916.33

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,916.33 ($24.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,085 ($26.38). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,065 ($26.13), with a volume of 331,384 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($27.45) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($32.83) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.47) to GBX 2,420 ($30.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,270 ($28.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,040.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,916.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings bought 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($25.42) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($838.78).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

