RAI Finance Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $452,828.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 193.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.42 or 0.07922521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008640 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

