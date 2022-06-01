Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 26,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 279,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 585,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 80,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.