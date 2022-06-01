QuickSwap Price Hits $77.38 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $77.38 or 0.00243295 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $25.31 million and $7.88 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

