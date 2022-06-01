Quark Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Quark has a total market cap of $994,218.08 and approximately $89,583.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,879,882 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

