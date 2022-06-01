QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP reduced its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,739 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape accounts for 2.9% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 553,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $11,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $257,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $2,630,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,016,626 shares of company stock worth $14,724,655. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

