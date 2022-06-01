QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 139,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,147. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

