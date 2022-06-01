QUAI DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,775.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $207,541.34 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

