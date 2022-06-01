PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0016

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $1,602.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,598.31 or 1.00125484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

