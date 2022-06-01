Public Mint Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,220.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $7,220.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

