ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 3.9% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 735,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,152,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $3,418,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

