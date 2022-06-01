PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.