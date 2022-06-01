ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. ProQR Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 million to $6.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $14.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 834,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.