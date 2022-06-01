PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.91. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,534 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

