Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 213% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.66 or 0.08985787 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00451123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032065 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008620 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

