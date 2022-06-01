Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $43,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $16,757,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,848. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

