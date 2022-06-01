PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $136,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PowerSchool by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 339,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.