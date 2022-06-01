Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

