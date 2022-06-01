Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,804 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $29.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

