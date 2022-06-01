Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celanese by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

