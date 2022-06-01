Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.01. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

