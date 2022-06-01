Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $886,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 68,788 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,330,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Halliburton by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 1,299,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 1,275,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,278,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 840,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

