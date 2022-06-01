Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $852,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,794 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

