Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 2,005 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.14.

NYSE PSA opened at $330.64 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $281.64 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.69 and a 200-day moving average of $359.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

