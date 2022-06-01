Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 632,849 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 632,849 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $38,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in JD.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

