Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 162,852 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 162,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.25 and a 200 day moving average of $251.09. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

