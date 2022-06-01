Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,441,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Perrigo worth $30,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRGO stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.