Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,105,649 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $30,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

