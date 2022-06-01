Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,974 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Anaplan worth $36,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

