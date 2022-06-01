Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,506,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $202.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

