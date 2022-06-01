Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $29.75 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Ossiam increased its holdings in Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centene by 94.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Centene by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

