Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.62 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $28,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

