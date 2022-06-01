Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

NYSE CCEP opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

