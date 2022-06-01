Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,854. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.