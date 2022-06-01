Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 390,954 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,954 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.23% of Chimerix worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Chimerix by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $164.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Chimerix Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.